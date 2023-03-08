Olivier Pomel Sells 26,424 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,947,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,758,573.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94.

On Thursday, January 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

