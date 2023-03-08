Ronald Konezny Sells 30,000 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

About Digi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

