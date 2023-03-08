Antara Capital Lp Acquires 380,900 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APE stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

