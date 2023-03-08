Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

