Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.25.

Shares of SES opened at C$6.72 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

