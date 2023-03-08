REGENXBIO Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $7,408,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $4,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

