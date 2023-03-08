Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Kroger Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Kroger Stock Up 0.9 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Kroger by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.