Hyliion Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hyliion from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Hyliion has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hyliion by 66.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hyliion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

