DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

