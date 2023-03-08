DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DICE opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

