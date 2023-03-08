Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €63.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

PUM opened at €54.00 ($57.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €82.12 ($87.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

