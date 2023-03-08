Mary Anne Heino Sells 82,055 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 212.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lantheus by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166,760 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

