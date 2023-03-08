Snap Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 246,688 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 173,509 call options.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

