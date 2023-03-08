DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director Purchases $15,718,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

