Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

