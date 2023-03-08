Richard White Sells 83,209 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 83,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$62.01 ($41.62), for a total transaction of A$5,159,790.09 ($3,462,946.37).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Richard White sold 67,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.13 ($38.34), for a total transaction of A$3,879,469.78 ($2,603,670.99).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.