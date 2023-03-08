Ahn Luis Von Sells 153,514 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $130.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

