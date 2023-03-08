Jonathan M. Craig Sells 34,667 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

