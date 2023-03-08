Starwood Property Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,731 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average volume of 2,388 call options.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

STWD opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 290,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,221,000 after buying an additional 129,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

