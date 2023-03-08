Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

