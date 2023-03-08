Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $2,496,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,305,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,818,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

