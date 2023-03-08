Vistra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,026 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,332 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of VST opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

