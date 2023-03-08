Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 10,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

