Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (BZQIY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.