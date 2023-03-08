Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

