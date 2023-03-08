Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Major Shareholder Sells $4,164,550.00 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNW opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

