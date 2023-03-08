Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ADC Therapeutics SA’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADCT stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 202,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.