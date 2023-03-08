Critical Analysis: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.89%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

This table compares Generation Hemp and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 57.95 -$9.82 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 1.08 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.20

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.