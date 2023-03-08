Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) Critical Survey

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cortexyme and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.34 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cortexyme and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,403.61%.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

