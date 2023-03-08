Contrasting XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -10.47% -15.84% -7.76% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 398.75%. XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 242.78%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than XWELL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $35.73 million 0.55 -$6.46 million ($0.58) -3.46 XWELL $73.73 million 0.56 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.57

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XWELL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats XWELL on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.