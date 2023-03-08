Donald G. Macpherson Sells 49,121 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7 %

GWW opened at $694.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $616.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.55. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

