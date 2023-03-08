Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 425,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58.

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49.

On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $18,800,648.96.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

