David Baszucki Sells 550,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.