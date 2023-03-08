Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 450,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LKQ alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58.

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49.

On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $18,800,648.96.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $126,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.