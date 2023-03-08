Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone Sells 28,562,652 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE ALIT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.71.
ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
