Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone Sells 28,562,652 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alight Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

About Alight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.