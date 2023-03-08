Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price at $11.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $892.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.