Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.68 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

