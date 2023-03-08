Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Wedbush

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $105.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

