Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

