Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

