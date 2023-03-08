Needham & Company LLC Increases Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $16.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 226.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.91 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.