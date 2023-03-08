Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 1,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDVMF stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.86) to GBX 2,580 ($31.02) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

