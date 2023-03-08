Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 1,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.6 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
EDVMF stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
