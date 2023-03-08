Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 7.2%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 1,811,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 525.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

