Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 7.2%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 1,811,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 525.1 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58.
About Isuzu Motors
