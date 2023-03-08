Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Decreases By 5.5%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,317,800 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 5,626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,589.0 days.

HelloFresh Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

