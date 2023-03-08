Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.85.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.