Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.85.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.