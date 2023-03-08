Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 2,149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Koolearn Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Koolearn Technology has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Koolearn Technology alerts:

About Koolearn Technology

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.