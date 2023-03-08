Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 2,149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Koolearn Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Koolearn Technology has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
About Koolearn Technology
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koolearn Technology (KLTHF)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.