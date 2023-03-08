Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance
Shares of KWHIY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.76.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.