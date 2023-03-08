Contrasting OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and OptimumBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $111.85 million 1.63 $21.83 million $3.57 8.81 OptimumBank $17.16 million 1.50 $6.30 million $1.58 2.41

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

49.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Meridian has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17% OptimumBank 36.92% 15.10% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meridian and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Summary

Meridian beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

