UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

UWM Stock Down 2.7 %

UWM Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.43. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

