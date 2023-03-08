Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$10.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. Cormark cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

SES opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.