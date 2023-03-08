Analyzing Excel (EXCC) & Its Peers

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Excel to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Excel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Excel and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel Competitors 742 3863 5983 104 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Excel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Excel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel N/A N/A N/A Excel Competitors -2.64% -20.08% -0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excel and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excel N/A N/A -0.15 Excel Competitors $1.08 billion $74.54 million 942.19

Excel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Excel rivals beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Excel Company Profile

Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

