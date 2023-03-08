Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

HGV opened at $49.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.